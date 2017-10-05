Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) to Sell

Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Radcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radcom in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Radcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radcom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) opened at 21.80 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $254.82 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. Radcom has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. Radcom had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. Radcom’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Radcom will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Radcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Radcom by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Radcom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Radcom by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Radcom by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 576,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 89,773 shares in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radcom

RADCOM Ltd. (RADCOM) provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). The Company provides solutions for networks, including long-term evolution (LTE), LTE Advanced (LTE-A), voice over LTE (VoLTE), Internet protocol multimedia subsystem (IMS), Voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), universal mobile telecommunications system (UMTS) or global system for mobile communications (GSM) and mobile broadband.

