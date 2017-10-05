Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Gold Inc. (NGD) to Sell

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) (TSE:NGD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Get New Gold Inc. alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New Gold from $3.00 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on New Gold from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.09.

Shares of New Gold (NYSE NGD) traded up 2.41% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. 2,007,042 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. New Gold has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 39.38.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) (TSE:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. New Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. New Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New Gold will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Gold Inc. (NGD) to Sell” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-new-gold-inc-ngd-to-sell.html.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,891,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578,881 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,729,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,530 shares during the period. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 761.9% during the 1st quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC now owns 4,892,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 357.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,389 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,412,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573,108 shares during the period.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of mineral properties. Its segments include New Afton, Mesquite, Peak Mines, Cerro San Pedro, Corporate and Other. It has operating mines in Canada, the United States, Australia and Mexico; development projects in Canada, and a stream on gold production from a development property in Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.