Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Energias de Portugal (EDPFY) to Hold

Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Energias de Portugal (EDPFY) opened at 36.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39. Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

Energias de Portugal Company Profile

