Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BAE Systems PLC (BAESY) to Hold

BAE Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded BAE Systems PLC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded BAE Systems PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of BAE Systems PLC (OTCMKTS BAESY) opened at 33.49 on Tuesday. BAE Systems PLC has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems PLC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BAE Systems PLC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BAE Systems PLC by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BAE Systems PLC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger International Management LP acquired a new stake in BAE Systems PLC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace and security company. The Company operates through five segments. The Electronic Systems segment consists of the Company’s United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities. The Cyber & Intelligence segment consists of its United States-based Intelligence & Security business and United Kingdom-based Applied Intelligence business, and covers the Company’s cyber, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities.

