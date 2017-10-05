Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of Kelly Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KELYA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) opened at 25.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $983.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.01. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post $1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc is a workforce solutions provider, which is engaged in offering a range of specialty services. The Company provides workforce solutions in three regions: the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Company’s segments are Americas Commercial, Americas Professional and Technical (Americas PT), EMEA Commercial, EMEA Professional and Technical (EMEA PT), and Outsourcing and Consulting Group (OCG).

