Zacks Investment Management Has $559,000 Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,454 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 10,955.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,051,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978,363 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 313.9% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,119,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,883,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 14.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,977,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 777.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 891,625 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/zacks-investment-management-has-559000-stake-in-amkor-technology-inc-amkr.html.

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) opened at 10.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.66. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.10 million. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post $0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. The Company’s packaging and test services are designed to meet application and chip specific requirements, including the type of interconnect technology; size, thickness and electrical, and mechanical and thermal performance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.