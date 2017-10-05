Zacks Investment Management Acquires 3,189 Shares of Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (JUNO)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUNO) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Juno Therapeutics were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Juno Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sunil Agarwal sold 7,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $326,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,109,004 shares of company stock valued at $220,256,921. 15.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (JUNO) opened at 44.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The stock’s market cap is $4.71 billion. Juno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $47.03.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 million. Juno Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 354.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Juno Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($3.12) EPS for the current fiscal year.

JUNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Vetr raised shares of Juno Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Juno Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Juno Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Juno Therapeutics Company Profile

Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

