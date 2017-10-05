Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products Company (SON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) will announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products Company alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Bank of America Corporation raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) traded down 0.47% during trading on Monday, reaching $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,913 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.62. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products Company (SON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/zacks-brokerages-expect-sonoco-products-company-son-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-1-27-billion.html.

In other news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $28,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial and consumer packaging products, and providing packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.