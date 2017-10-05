Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) to Post $0.86 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.23.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $394,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,105,851 shares in the company, valued at $166,067,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,419,445. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 34.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,762.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE EPAM) traded up 0.44% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.87. 231,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.46.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

