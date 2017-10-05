YouGov Plc (YOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities Ltd

YouGov Plc (LON:YOU)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 306 ($4.06) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

YouGov Plc (LON YOU) opened at 291.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 305.63 million. YouGov Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 208.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 294.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 272.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 272.35.

In other news, insider Doug Rivers sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.45), for a total transaction of £650,000 ($862,183.31).

About YouGov Plc

YouGov plc is a United Kingdom-based data and analytics company. The Company’s segments include Custom Research, Data Products and Data Services. Its suite of products and services include syndicated data products (YouGov BrandIndex, YouGov Profiles, YouGov Pulse and YouGov Reports); data services, including the YouGov Omnibus, and Custom Research.

