Yext (YEXT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Yext (NYSE:YEXT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yext earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7931565813496 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YEXT. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Yext (NYSE YEXT) traded down 2.10% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,757 shares. Yext has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.22 billion.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yext will post ($0.51) EPS for the current year.

About Yext

Yext Inc is a knowledge engine provider. Yext puts business on the map. The Yext Knowledge Engine enables companies to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services in the PowerListings Network, including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

