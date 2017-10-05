Yandex N.V. (YNDX) is Kora Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Kora Management LP raised its holdings in Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Yandex N.V. makes up about 9.1% of Kora Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kora Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Yandex N.V. worth $14,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Yandex N.V. by 19.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,223,000 after acquiring an additional 211,642 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex N.V. by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. AHL Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yandex N.V. during the second quarter worth $4,895,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex N.V. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 142,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex N.V. by 30.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,649,000 after acquiring an additional 584,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yandex N.V. from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. VTB Capital upgraded Yandex N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 target price on shares of Yandex N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Yandex N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yandex N.V. from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex N.V. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.16.

Shares of Yandex N.V. (YNDX) traded up 0.45% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 439,007 shares. Yandex N.V. has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter. Yandex N.V. had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yandex N.V. will post $0.79 EPS for the current year.

Yandex N.V. Company Profile

Yandex N.V. is an Internet and technology company, and operates Internet search engine. The Company’s segments include Search and Portal, E-commerce, Taxi, Classifieds and Experimental businesses. The Company’s Search and Portal segment offers a range of services in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, among which are search, location-based, personalized and mobile services, that enable the Company’s users to find relevant and objective information to communicate and connect over the Internet, from both their desktops and mobile devices.

