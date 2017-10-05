Xilinx (XLNX) vs. ParkerVision (PRKR) Critical Contrast

Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) and ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Xilinx Inc. alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Xilinx and ParkerVision, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 2 12 8 0 2.27 ParkerVision 0 0 1 0 3.00

Xilinx presently has a consensus price target of $63.89, indicating a potential downside of 10.17%. ParkerVision has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 710.81%. Given ParkerVision’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ParkerVision is more favorable than Xilinx.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xilinx and ParkerVision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $2.39 billion 7.40 $755.86 million $2.33 30.53 ParkerVision $4.00 million 6.58 -$12.08 million ($1.14) -1.30

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than ParkerVision. ParkerVision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xilinx and ParkerVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 26.22% 24.70% 12.78% ParkerVision N/A N/A -122.75%

Volatility and Risk

Xilinx has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ParkerVision has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Xilinx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of ParkerVision shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Xilinx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of ParkerVision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Xilinx pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. ParkerVision does not pay a dividend. Xilinx pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ParkerVision has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Xilinx beats ParkerVision on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc. (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores. The Company provides design services, customer training, field engineering and technical support. Its PLDs include field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), complex programmable logic devices (CPLDs) that its customers program to perform desired logic functions, and programmable SoCs, which combine (Advanced reduced instruction set computing (RISC) Machines (ARM)) processor-based systems with programmable logic in a single device.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc. is engaged in the designing, developing and marketing of its radio frequency (RF) technologies and products. The Company’s business is focused on the development and marketing of its RF technologies for mobile and other wireless applications. Its products include a modulator/demodulator component that incorporates its technologies, as well as a small number of supporting components that are used in the assembly of wireless devices. Its products are used in wireless communication products and applications. In addition, it offers engineering design and consulting services to third parties to assist them in developing and testing products. Its technologies represent methods for processing RF waveforms in wireless applications. Its technologies apply to both transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers and transceivers. A portion of its transmit technology is marketed as Direct2Power (d2p) and its receiver technology is marketed as Direct2Data (d2d).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.