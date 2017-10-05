Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Xencor worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Airain ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Airain ltd now owns 13,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor Inc. alerts:

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) opened at 24.83 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.17 billion.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 121.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post ($1.17) EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 41,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $807,605.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $570,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 215,551 shares of company stock worth $4,386,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/xencor-inc-xncr-shares-bought-by-proshare-advisors-llc.html.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It has developed two clinical-stage product candidates, using its Immune Inhibitor Fc platform: XmAb5871, which is in two Phase II trials and is being developed for autoimmune disease, and XmAb7195, which is in a Phase I trial and is being developed for asthma and allergic diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.