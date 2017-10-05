Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth $411,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,796,000 after purchasing an additional 64,589 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 100,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.8% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 320,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 67,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/worthington-industries-inc-wor-shares-sold-by-profund-advisors-llc.html.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, insider Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $1,652,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE WOR) opened at 44.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.14. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $848.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.20 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post $3.10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Worthington Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback 6,830,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.