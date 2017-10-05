Woodstock Corp Has $5.08 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines Corporation were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 57,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 96.3% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 9.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 4.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 43,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 46,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE IBM) traded up 0.55% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,662 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.23. The stock has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.95. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $139.13 and a one year high of $182.79. International Business Machines Corporation also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 10,093 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 136% compared to the average volume of 4,279 call options.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. International Business Machines Corporation had a return on equity of 71.53% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post $13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.88%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded International Business Machines Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Vetr upgraded International Business Machines Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.26 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded International Business Machines Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of International Business Machines Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.12.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

