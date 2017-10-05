WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (EPI)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSE:EPI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 7,530 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,329% compared to the typical daily volume of 527 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 21,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. now owns 48,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 17,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSE EPI) opened at 25.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree India Earnings Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

