Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Raises Holdings in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. CGOV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 41,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 291,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,774,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 16,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 83,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger N.V. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Raises Holdings in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/winslow-evans-crocker-inc-raises-holdings-in-schlumberger-n-v-slb.html.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger N.V. from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger N.V. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger N.V. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.28.

Shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) traded up 0.29% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808,286 shares. Schlumberger N.V. has a 52-week low of $62.56 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55. The firm has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a PE ratio of 543.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Schlumberger N.V. had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Schlumberger N.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,538.58%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Helge Lund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $186,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger N.V. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.