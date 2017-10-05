Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the last three months, Winnebago’s shares outperformed the industry it belongs to. The company has been focusing to increase its production of Class A gas and Class C motorhomes by building new facilities, which will lead to a rise in product demand, in future. The company’ shares repurchase programs and frequent dividend payments will boost its shareholders’ value. Also, the acquisition of Grand Design will help it to diversify its product portfolio and enhance its presence in the towable business. However, the company is facing challenges due to sales decline of the Motorized segment. Also, under the signed repurchase agreements, the company will buy back its default products from the dealers, which will lead to an increase in capital expenditure.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) traded down 1.60% on Thursday, reaching $43.05. 95,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 170,889.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 690.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 477,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 416,813 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,413,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 597,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 229,451 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

