Williams Jones & Associates LLC Has $739,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 722.0% during the first quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,307 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark Co. increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) traded down 0.16% during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.37. 189,433 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.69. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $122.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.42 and its 200-day moving average is $108.15.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The game software company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post $4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $1,110,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,350.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 68,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $8,088,995.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,955,432.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,386,136. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

