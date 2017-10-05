Williams Jones & Associates LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Inc alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Williams Jones & Associates LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/williams-jones-associates-llc-has-1-10-million-holdings-in-brookfield-asset-management-inc-bam.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.75 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) traded up 0.40% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,692 shares. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.28). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post $1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is an alternative asset manager. The Company operates in eight segments. The Asset Management segment manages its listed partnerships, private funds and public markets on behalf of its clients. The Property segment includes the ownership, operation and development of office, retail and other properties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.