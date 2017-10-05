Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation (WRD) Given Media Impact Score of 0.10

Headlines about Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE:WRD) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 46.0229684320923 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation (WRD) traded up 2.95% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.93. 294,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE:WRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.03 million. Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Scotiabank set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploitation, exploration and development of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) resources in the United States. Its assets are characterized by concentrated acreage positions in Southeast Texas and North Louisiana with multiple producing stratigraphic horizons, or stacked pay zones, and single-well rates of return.

