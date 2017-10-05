ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wi-LAN Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Wi-LAN (QTRH) remained flat at $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. 103,910 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $192.18 million, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. Wi-LAN has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Get Wi-LAN Inc alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Wi-LAN Inc (QTRH) Upgraded at ValuEngine” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/wi-lan-inc-qtrh-upgraded-at-valuengine.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Wi-LAN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Wi-LAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.02%.

Wi-LAN Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc, formerly Wi-LAN Inc, is a Canada-based investment holding company focused on growing its business by acquiring technology companies in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) across multiple verticals. The Company targets companies with a broad range of products and services that capture, analyze and interpret data, and that have financial performance, management teams, intellectual property underpinnings and opportunities to develop long-term recurring and growing revenue streams.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wi-LAN Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wi-LAN Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.