Wi-LAN Inc (QTRH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wi-LAN Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
Wi-LAN (QTRH) remained flat at $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. 103,910 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $192.18 million, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. Wi-LAN has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.20.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Wi-LAN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Wi-LAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.02%.
Wi-LAN Company Profile
Quarterhill Inc, formerly Wi-LAN Inc, is a Canada-based investment holding company focused on growing its business by acquiring technology companies in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) across multiple verticals. The Company targets companies with a broad range of products and services that capture, analyze and interpret data, and that have financial performance, management teams, intellectual property underpinnings and opportunities to develop long-term recurring and growing revenue streams.
