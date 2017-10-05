Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Whirlpool has underperformed the sector in the past three months due to its dismal earnings surprise trend in the recent quarters. Evidently, the company delivered fourth consecutive negative surprise in second-quarter 2017. Further, the company slashed its earnings guidance for 2017 due to higher raw material costs and lower product price/mix in China and Europe. However, Whirlpool has been riding on its innovation strategy that helps it to tap additional sales and gain market share. Moreover, the company's solid integration and cost-productivity activities have been enhancing its performance. These factors, along with the company’s robust brands portfolio, and continued strength across North America and Latin America have been its growth drivers. Also, the company anticipates profitable growth in the EMEA region in the second half of 2017 and expects to navigate through the volatility in emerging markets.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Whirlpool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (down from $226.00) on shares of Whirlpool Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.17.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE WHR) opened at 185.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.23. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52 week low of $145.91 and a 52 week high of $202.99.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Whirlpool Corporation had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post $14.64 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 1,000 shares of Whirlpool Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.93 per share, for a total transaction of $176,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,796.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Whirlpool Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation by 7,628.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation by 26.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation by 33.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names.

