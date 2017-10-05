Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser Company alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) traded up 0.23% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,879 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post $1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/weyerhaeuser-company-wy-shares-bought-by-colonial-trust-advisors.html.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.