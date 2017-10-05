Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $945.56 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) will announce sales of $945.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $899.90 million and the highest is $978.60 million. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation reported sales of $675.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation will report full year sales of $945.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.12 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $932.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Edward Jones lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) traded down 0.09% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.06. 468,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.20 and a 1-year high of $93.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 884,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,028,000 after buying an additional 316,720 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 285,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (Wabtec), doing business as Wabtec Corporation, is a provider of technology-based equipment and services for the global freight and transit rail industries. The Company’s segments include the Freight Segment and the Transit Segment. The Freight Segment primarily manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, builds new switcher locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

