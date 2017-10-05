Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) opened at 10.75 on Tuesday. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $322.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 15.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/western-new-england-bancorp-wneb-rating-reiterated-by-keefe-bruyette-woods.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,936,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,656,000 after buying an additional 75,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 988,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $7,555,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc, formerly Westfield Financial, Inc, is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company. The Company serves as a holding company for Westfield Bank (the Bank). It is a provider of banking products and services to business organizations and individuals, including products such as residential and commercial loans, consumer loans and a variety of deposit products.

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.