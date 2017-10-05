Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Position Boosted by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,308 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.19% of Western Digital Corporation worth $49,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Western Digital Corporation by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,994,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $176,746,000 after buying an additional 1,164,954 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Western Digital Corporation by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,755 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after buying an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Western Digital Corporation by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 116,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital Corporation by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,821,595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $249,993,000 after buying an additional 593,869 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Digital Corporation news, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 9,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $834,228.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,403.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark P. Long sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $122,831.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,142,120.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,246 shares of company stock worth $11,323,928 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) traded down 0.218% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.166. 2,803,538 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.810 and a beta of 1.24. Western Digital Corporation also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 6,330 call options on the company. This is an increase of 292% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,613 call options.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital Corporation had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post $12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Western Digital Corporation’s payout ratio is 156.25%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDC. Summit Redstone reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Western Digital Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.77 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.15.

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

