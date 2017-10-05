West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Now Covered by Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) opened at 94.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.12. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $70.17 and a 12-month high of $99.91.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $397.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $223,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 149.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 400,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,834,000 after acquiring an additional 239,906 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The Company’s products include vial containment solutions, prefillable systems, self-injection platforms, cartridge systems and components, reconstitution and transfer systems, intradermal delivery solutions, specialty components, and contract manufacturing and analytical services.

