Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (WDO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.99. 1,082,366 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 391,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDO. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.15 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, September 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $273.13 million and a PE ratio of 26.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, insider Benoit Laplante sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$77,256.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in gold mining operations. The Company is producing gold at the Eagle River Complex and open pit Mishi gold mines. Its Eagle River Complex is located in Central Ontario, which includes the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine and shared infrastructure, including the mineral processing plant.

