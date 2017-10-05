Welltower Inc. (HCN) is Adelante Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,343 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for about 5.5% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Welltower worth $96,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 97.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 7,385.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower Inc. (HCN) traded up 0.22% during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.78. 470,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.39 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.24.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post $2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday. UBS AG reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc invests with seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund real estate and infrastructure. The Company invests in seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It operates in three segments: triple-net, seniors housing operating and outpatient medical. Welltower, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities, and outpatient medical properties.

