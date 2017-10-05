Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stake Lessened by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & by 510.7% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 778,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 651,301 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & by 6.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & by 6.4% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/wells-fargo-company-wfc-stake-lessened-by-eqis-capital-management-inc.html.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) traded up 1.392% during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.725. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900,797 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $276.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.725 and a beta of 0.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Wells Fargo & had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.15 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $11.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

About Wells Fargo &

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.