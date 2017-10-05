Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.37% of CommVault Systems worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 47.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 88.9% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, September 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

In other CommVault Systems news, insider Al Bunte sold 30,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,800,360.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,491,547.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $181,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,044. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) opened at 61.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $64.60. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1086.84 and a beta of 1.40.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.92 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post $1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

