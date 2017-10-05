Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Banco Santander, (SAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Banco Santander, (BME: SAN) recently:

10/5/2017 – Banco Santander, was given a new €6.30 ($7.41) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2017 – Banco Santander, was given a new €6.60 ($7.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2017 – Banco Santander, was given a new €6.80 ($8.00) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2017 – Banco Santander, was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2017 – Banco Santander, was given a new €6.60 ($7.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2017 – Banco Santander, was given a new €6.90 ($8.12) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2017 – Banco Santander, was given a new €6.10 ($7.18) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/25/2017 – Banco Santander, had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

9/8/2017 – Banco Santander, was given a new €6.80 ($8.00) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2017 – Banco Santander, had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co.

9/1/2017 – Banco Santander, was given a new €4.70 ($5.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/23/2017 – Banco Santander, was given a new €5.95 ($7.00) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2017 – Banco Santander, had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/15/2017 – Banco Santander, was given a new €6.40 ($7.53) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2017 – Banco Santander, was given a new €5.90 ($6.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2017 – Banco Santander, was given a new €6.30 ($7.41) price target on by analysts at UBS AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2017 – Banco Santander, had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) traded up 2.29% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,640,274 shares. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32.

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country.

