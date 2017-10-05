Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 7,718 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) opened at 81.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.42. Lowe’s Companies also saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 6,466 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 538% compared to the average volume of 1,014 put options.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 62.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, insider Paul D. Ramsay sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $163,685.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $614,889.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $100.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.12.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

