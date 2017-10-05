Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Under Armour, Inc. (UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UAA. Vetr downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.66 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Get Under Armour Inc. alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE UAA) opened at 16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $39.20.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/wedbush-reiterates-neutral-rating-for-under-armour-inc-uaa.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $532,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $393,172,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $238,861,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $157,325,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $151,334,000. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.