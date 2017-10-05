WebMD Health Corp (WBMD) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

WebMD Health Corp (NASDAQ: WBMD) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Internet Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare WebMD Health Corp to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WebMD Health Corp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio WebMD Health Corp $708.99 million $184.52 million 34.45 WebMD Health Corp Competitors $942.22 million $116.70 million 55.37

WebMD Health Corp’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than WebMD Health Corp. WebMD Health Corp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WebMD Health Corp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WebMD Health Corp 0 6 2 0 2.25 WebMD Health Corp Competitors 392 1531 2569 84 2.51

WebMD Health Corp currently has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.73%. As a group, “Internet Services” companies have a potential upside of 1.61%. Given WebMD Health Corp’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WebMD Health Corp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

WebMD Health Corp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WebMD Health Corp’s peers have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of WebMD Health Corp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of WebMD Health Corp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WebMD Health Corp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WebMD Health Corp 12.56% 23.67% 5.45% WebMD Health Corp Competitors -0.20% 26.64% 6.17%

Summary

WebMD Health Corp peers beat WebMD Health Corp on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

WebMD Health Corp Company Profile

WebMD Health Corp. is a provider of health information services. The Company provides its services to consumers, physicians and other healthcare professionals through its Websites, mobile applications and health-focused publications. Advertisers and sponsors use The WebMD Health Network to reach and engage healthcare professionals and consumers who are interested in healthy living, wellness, diseases and conditions, and other health-related topics. It also markets services under the WebMD Health Services brand that help employers and health plans improve the health and wellness of their employee and plan participant populations. The WebMD Health Network includes www.WebMD.com, its primary Website for consumers and related mobile applications; www.Medscape.com, its primary Website for physicians and other healthcare professionals and related mobile applications; and other Websites through which it provides its branded health and wellness content, tools and services.

