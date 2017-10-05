Wayfair Inc. (W) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in a research report released on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Ifs Securities initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.07.

Get Wayfair Inc. alerts:

Wayfair (W) opened at 73.03 on Friday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The stock’s market cap is $6.37 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.43. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 335.44% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post ($1.45) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Wayfair Inc. (W) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/wayfair-inc-w-rating-reiterated-by-canaccord-genuity.html.

In related news, SVP Steve Oblak sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $53,869.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,265,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $311,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 763,751 shares of company stock valued at $56,212,920. 56.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.