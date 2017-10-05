Warburg Research Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3) a €155.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOW3. BNP Paribas set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €197.00 ($231.76) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup Inc. set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen AG in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €160.35 ($188.64).
Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3) opened at 140.905 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of €70.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.659. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €110.78 and a one year high of €156.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €132.80 and a 200-day moving average of €135.74.
Volkswagen AG Company Profile
Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and genuine parts.
