Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $16.67 Million Position in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Wallington Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,786 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Microsoft Corporation accounts for 4.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinsight LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinsight LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 81,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. now owns 643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $77.00 price objective on Microsoft Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Morningstar, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

In other news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 26,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,980,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,776,406. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $3,999,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 510,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,097,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,108,526 shares of company stock valued at $515,879,974 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded up 1.49% on Thursday, hitting $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,022,724 shares. The company has a market cap of $583.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.01. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Microsoft Corporation had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $24.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Microsoft Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 57.78%.

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

