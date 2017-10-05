Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Holdings Reduced by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 161.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,297,419 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,800 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Wal-Mart Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,777,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 24.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,072,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,568,236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,303,013,000 after purchasing an additional 854,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 10.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,853,675 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $443,006,000 after purchasing an additional 544,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Wal-Mart Stores Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Vetr lowered shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.69 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $88.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT) Holdings Reduced by Opus Investment Management Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/wal-mart-stores-inc-wmt-holdings-reduced-by-opus-investment-management-inc.html.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Gearhart sold 9,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $727,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $125,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,924,828 shares of company stock valued at $785,676,492. Insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE WMT) opened at 79.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.96. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.99. The firm has a market cap of $236.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.29. Wal-Mart Stores also was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 5,107 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 351% compared to the average daily volume of 1,132 put options.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.37 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.