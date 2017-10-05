W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded W.P. Carey from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a hold rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a market perform rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $59.50) on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded W.P. Carey from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. W.P. Carey has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Get W.P. Carey Inc. alerts:

Shares of W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) opened at 68.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.86. W.P. Carey has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.56). W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $221.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.P. Carey will post $2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/w-p-carey-inc-wpc-upgraded-at-valuengine.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.