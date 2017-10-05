W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Stake Lowered by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of W.P. Carey worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,099,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,740,000 after acquiring an additional 380,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 4,264.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,555,000 after acquiring an additional 91,493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of W.P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $59.50) on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. W.P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) opened at 68.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average is $65.95. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $70.38.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $221.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.19 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 8.10%. W.P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post $2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is 155.21%.

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

