Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Director Michael J. Roland Sells 49,250 Shares

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Director Michael J. Roland sold 49,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $256,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) traded down 0.19% during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 535,857 shares. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $5.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,493,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,197,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,103,000 after purchasing an additional 533,570 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The Trust seeks to achieve this objective by investing, under normal market conditions, approximately 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in United States dollar denominated floating rate secured senior loans.

