Voya Investment Management LLC Has $13.56 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,144,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,559 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Marathon Oil Corporation worth $13,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Corporation by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Corporation by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil Corporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $16.00 target price on Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Scotiabank set a $19.00 target price on Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Marathon Oil Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) opened at 13.90 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $11.81 billion. Marathon Oil Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. Marathon Oil Corporation also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,294 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 127% compared to the typical volume of 569 call options.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Marathon Oil Corporation had a negative net margin of 140.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Corporation will post ($0.46) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Marathon Oil Corporation’s payout ratio is presently -2.55%.

About Marathon Oil Corporation

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

