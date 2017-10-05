Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

VPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Sunday, August 13th.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE VPG) opened at 24.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $319.65 million, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post $0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc (VPG) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems, as well as specialty resistors and strain gages. The Company operates through three business segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

