Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) is Sensato Investors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sensato Investors LLC trimmed its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250,600 shares during the period. Vishay Intertechnology comprises approximately 6.1% of Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sensato Investors LLC owned about 0.99% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $24,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 16,353.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,187,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,383,000 after buying an additional 14,101,206 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $23,771,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,761,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 872,816 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 878,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 855,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,554,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 817,200 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) traded up 2.191% on Thursday, hitting $19.825. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,520 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.619 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $644.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.19 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.34%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

Vishay Intertechnology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of discrete semiconductors and passive components. The Company operates through five product segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors and Capacitors. MOSFETs segment offers low-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs and high-voltage MOSFETs.

