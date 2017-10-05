Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Copa Holdings, were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Copa Holdings, by 910.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,313,000 after acquiring an additional 371,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Copa Holdings, by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Copa Holdings, by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 49,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Copa Holdings, in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,013,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Copa Holdings, by 895.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,693,000 after acquiring an additional 229,941 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Copa Holdings, in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa Holdings, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Copa Holdings, from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America Corporation reduced their price objective on Copa Holdings, from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Copa Holdings, in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.39.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) opened at 129.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.18. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $83.32 and a one year high of $134.25.

Copa Holdings, (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Copa Holdings, had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $578.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post $8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from Copa Holdings,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Copa Holdings,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Copa Holdings, SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its principal operating subsidiaries, Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S. A. (Copa Airlines) and AeroRepublica, S. A. (Copa Colombia). The Company operates through air transportation segment. Copa Airlines operates from its position located in the Republic of Panama.

