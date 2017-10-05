Vetr Inc. Downgrades Intel Corporation (INTC) to Buy

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $42.80 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. Vetr‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Intel Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.51.

Get Intel Corporation alerts:

Intel Corporation (INTC) traded up 0.292% on Tuesday, reaching $39.455. The company had a trading volume of 8,806,461 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.059 and a beta of 1.07. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73. Intel Corporation also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 65,675 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 250% compared to the typical volume of 18,768 call options.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Intel Corporation had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/vetr-inc-downgrades-intel-corporation-intc-to-buy.html.

In other news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 61,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $2,396,456.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,072,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $496,438.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,608 shares of company stock worth $3,095,110 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Intel Corporation by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 139,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Intel Corporation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 93,293 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Intel Corporation by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 44,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Corporation by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Intel Corporation by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 84,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.