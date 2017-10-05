Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Veritex Holdings Inc. alerts:

VBTX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.50 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Veritex Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $32.00 target price on shares of Veritex Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ VBTX) opened at 27.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. Veritex Holdings has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Veritex Holdings had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/veritex-holdings-inc-vbtx-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, Director Ned N. Fleming III sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $517,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ned N. Fleming III sold 55,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,442,305.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,803 shares of company stock worth $9,257,337. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 143,718 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 596,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 306,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 81,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 72,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 69,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank (the Bank), a Texas state chartered bank, provides relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses and professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.